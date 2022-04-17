CHIP ‘Regulars’ Get Back to Work

After a winter break, the volunteer group called “The Regulars” are back to their Wednesday through Friday schedule, repairing homes for CHIP Inc., the Community Housing Improvement Project, and other area non-profits.

This crew of retired folks has worked together for over 15 years, initially on window inserts and Habitat for Humanity builds. Now, the group focuses on repairing existing homes, such as replacing trailer doors, repairing weak floors, and building safe exits. Under the direction of CHIP, “The Regulars” completed 19 projects in the community this fiscal year.

CHIP services are available to residents of Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Jefferson, Newcastle, Nobleboro, Somerville, South Bristol, Waldoboro, and Whitefield. Anyone who is unable to afford a necessary home repair, can call the CHIP voicemail at 677-3450. The project manager will return calls, do a brief interview, and schedule a site visit.

Through community partners, generous individuals, supportive municipalities and compassionate grantors, CHIP is able to do this work. Tax-deductible donations may be made online at chipinc.org or mailed to P.O. Box 6, Newcastle, ME 04553.

For more information on CHIP, call 677-3450 or visit chipinc.org.

