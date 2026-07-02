CHIP Team Wins Governor’s Award for Volunteerism

Community Housing Improvement Project’s very own dedicated volunteer crew, The Regulars, were honored as recipients of the Maine Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism.

This award recognizes a team of volunteers – family, employees, friends, or club or association members – who committed significant time and effort to improving the life of individuals or the community through volunteer service.

For over 20 years, a dedicated group of six volunteers known as “The Regulars” has quietly transformed lives across Lincoln County through their twice-weekly, year-round commitment to helping neighbors remain safe, warm, and dry in their homes. With a steady commitment to consistency, skill, and compassion, they provide essential home repairs for low-income residents in a county with aging housing stock, who would otherwise go without.

Since partnering with CHIP in 2017, The Regulars have completed projects for more than 150 households, contributing an average of 50 hours per home. Their work includes building ramps and stairs, securing railings, replacing doors and windows, and restoring floors damaged by water and wear. They often take on challenging repairs in older or mobile homes — projects many contractors are unwilling to do — approaching each job with creativity, persistence, and care.

The impact of their work is deeply felt by those they serve. One Waldoboro resident, a 70-year-old man with severe arthritis, reached out when his handicapped-accessible ramp became unsafe due to deterioration and instability. Within days, The Regulars assessed the situation and returned as a team, completing the repairs in just a few hours despite summer heat and difficult conditions.

Reflecting on the experience, he shared that their generosity required no qualification or expectation – “just the love thy neighbor rule” – and left a lasting impression of kindness and community spirit.

Recipients of their kind acts consistently note not only the quality of the repairs, but the warmth and respect the team brings into their homes. One homeowner described the volunteers as “beyond nice, respectful, efficient, and knowledgeable,” while another recalled how their laughter and camaraderie helped ease the anxiety of accepting help.

Now with an average age of over 80, The Regulars continue to show up with remarkable dedication and energy. Their decades of experience, reliability, and generosity have made them an irreplaceable asset to CHIP and the broader community. Through their hands-on service and genuine care for others, The Regulars embody the spirit of volunteerism and serve as an inspiration across Maine.

For more information about CHIP, go to chipinc.org or email info@chipinc.org.

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