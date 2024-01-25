CHIP Volunteers Respond Quickly After Storms Reduce Firewood Supplies

When a family’s wood supply was flooded during the storm on Dec. 18, 2023, the household had no other way to heat their home. One phone call to the Community Housing Improvement Project Inc. and soon volunteers were on their way with a delivery of replacement wood.

Other regional residents have requested help because their firewood supply fell short during an extended power outage or because the household income is not quite enough for basics, including food and fuel.

Thanks to some steadfast volunteers, including the Wood Chippers, who cut, split, and deliver firewood to neighbors in need, the Lincoln Academy Stackers, the Bristol-South Bristol Transfer Station, and N.C. Hunt, a cache of neatly stacked firewood stands at the ready for the next call.

Providing firewood is part of CHIP’s fuel relief program which offers up to 100 gallons of fuel, one cord of wood, or electric bill relief to households facing exceptional circumstances. The program runs from November to March, and is meant to supplement the federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

“(It) is a really important program to help low-income households meet their winter fuel needs” said CHIP Project Manager Brittany Gill. “It is run by really good people, but unfortunately, it does not always work smoothly or quickly. Sometimes people fall through the cracks. Maybe they moved, or someone in the family died, or they are just waiting for the sometimes lengthy approval process. Sometimes Congress is slow in passing funding. That’s where CHIP steps in. We’re here for people when LIHEAP is not able to meet all their needs.

Anyone can make an appointment with the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program by calling 1-800-221-2221, or go to midcoastmainecommunityaction.org/liheap-assistance.

Year-round, CHIP offers a wide variety of essential home repairs to low-income households so people can stay safe, dry, and warm in their homes. Requests often come from seniors living alone on fixed incomes, families with young children experiencing underemployment, and other individuals who are limited in their capacities to make or afford the repairs. When necessary, CHIP provides supplies at no cost, matching needs with skilled and dedicated volunteers.

New volunteers are always welcome.

Since 1984, CHIP has been fulfilling its mission of “neighbors helping neighbors keep their homes safe, warm and dry” by providing necessary home repairs and seasonal heating assistance to central-eastern Lincoln County residents who are not able to do so themselves due to illness, disability, and financial need.

CHIP services are available to residents of Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Jefferson, Newcastle, Nobleboro, Somerville, South Bristol, Waldoboro, and Whitefield.

To request help or to inquire about volunteering, leave a voicemail at 677-3450 or email info@chipinc.org.

Through community partners, generous individuals, supportive municipalities, and compassionate grant makers, CHIP is able to do this work. A tax-deductible donation can be made online at chipinc.org or by mailing a check to CHIP Inc., P.O. Box 6, Newcastle, ME 04553.

