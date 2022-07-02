As they have since 1985, dozens of high school students and recent graduates along with adult advisors will be traveling from Basking Ridge, N.J. to Lincoln County in mid-July.

They will eat and sleep on the floors at their home base at The Carpenter’s Boat Shop in Bristol and they will work for five full days on about 10 Community Housing Improvement Project works. They will also enjoy swimming in Boyd’s Pond, local hospitality, the beauty of a Midcoast Maine summer, and the camaraderie and skills gained through meaningful, charitable work.

As the housing shortage in Lincoln County continues to worsen, these young people will provide much-needed labor and enthusiasm to complete home improvements from yard work to painting, to weatherizing, to shoring up trailer skirting, to building steps, railings, and ramps. Because of the combined efforts, local households will benefit by having safer, dryer, more energy-efficient homes.

It takes months of planning and fundraising by representatives of Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church, The Carpenter’s Boat Shop, and CHIP in collaboration with local carpenters, volunteers and donors, as well as the homeowners to make this happen.

CHIP has other volunteer opportunities, including Community Cares Day for Saturday, Sept. 10. For more information or to sign up, go to chipinc.org/volunteer.

Since 1984 CHIP has been fulfilling its mission of “neighbors helping neighbors keep their homes safe, warm, and dry” by providing necessary home repairs and seasonal heating assistance to central-eastern Lincoln County residents who are not able to do so themselves due to illness, disability, and financial need.

CHIP services are available to residents of Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Jefferson, Newcastle, Nobleboro, Somerville, South Bristol, Waldoboro, and Whitefield. To request help, please leave a voicemail at 677-3450.

CHIP is able to do this work with the support of community partners, generous individuals, local municipalities, and compassionate grantors. Tax deductible donations may be made online at chipinc.org or mailed to P.O. Box 6, Newcastle, ME 04553.

