This December, a hardy bunch of local birders will again brave the winter weather as part of the nationwide Christmas bird count. All across the country, established circles that are 15 miles in diameter will be observed and all the birds seen will be recorded.

The count for the Thomaston/Rockland area will occur on Sunday, Dec. 18. This effort has been led for decades by Don Reimer, who has stepped down, and there is a new coordinator, Delia Mohlie.

Reimer said he really enjoys being part of this event, “It’s a lot of fun to get out in the field and see what’s around, because you never know what the day will hold,” he said.

Some local birders have been loyal participants in the Christmas count for years, some for decades. That kind of consistency is very important for reliable data. All the information gathered helps to document changes in bird populations.

Mohlie shares Reimer’s enjoyment of the count. “It’s like a treasure hunt,” Mohlie said. “There will be surprises. Sometimes you find a new bird for your section, and that’s a treat.”

Mohlie said the Thomaston/Rockland count area includes downtown Rockland, Thomaston, Owls Head, Tenants Harbor, Spruce Head, and parts of Warren and Cushing. Local birders new to the event are welcome to join the group. They should have their own binoculars, some birding experience, and be ready for winter weather and uneven terrain. Those interested can contact Mohlie via email at mohlie295@yahoo.com or by phone at 832-5091.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

