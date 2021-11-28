Advanced Search
Christmas Food Boxes

at

Boothbay Region: The area food pantry is providing Christmas boxes, call 350-2962 for more information.

Waldoboro: The town office in partnership with the Waldoboro Lions Club is providing Christmas food baskets. Please go to waldoboromaine.org to sign up. Baskets can be picked up at the town office from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 22.

Wiscasset: St. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf is providing Christmas meal boxes. Call 882-7184 or email hysfoodpantry@gmail.com to reserve a holiday meal box, leaving name, phone number, and number in the household.

