People to People will host its third annual Christmas party on Monday, Dec. 13 in the basement of the Damariscotta Baptist Church at 4 Bristol Road.

The party is open to the public and will be hosted during People to People’s regular hours from 4 to 6 p.m.

Refreshments are provided. Shopping will also be permitted. Everyone is welcome.

