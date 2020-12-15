Advanced Search
Christmas Wreath Fundraiser

The Waldoborough Historical Society invites its friends to visit its Facebook page, to check out the twelve decorated wreaths which will be up for auction, on Sunday, Dec. 6 from 2-4 p.m.

The wreaths have been decorated by local businesses, and all proceeds will go to the project fund to purchase a moisture barrier for the underside of the Hauck/Bailey addition.

Each wreath has been decorated uniquely. When browsing the wreaths on the society’s Facebook page, participants should keep track of the number of the wreath they are bidding on. If participants would rather bid in person, they should come to the museum in time to put in a bid during the wreath’s time slot.

Santa Claus will be present outdoors at the museum on Sunday, Dec. 6, for the online wreath auction from 2-4 p.m. Participants are also invited to hang a memorial ornament on the Christmas tree, inside the museum. Masks and social distancing will be required inside.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Soule-Shuman post and the society are offering a raffle for 15 Christmas turkey dinners donated by Tony Gallace and Barstow Farm. The drawings for the dinners will take place Dec. 20. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Proceeds go towards the project funds of the two groups. If a winner can’t use the Christmas dinner, the society knows families who would be happy to receive the gift.

