Deb Boucher, the charity coordinator for the Clamshell Quilters contacted Roxanne Andrews, director of One2One Care, to offer a donation of handquilted placemats for the new “Meals at Home” program. With each new delivery of a home cooked, nutritious meal, the recipient will receive a beautiful, two-sided placemat to keep.

“We are delighted and grateful to receive such a lovely gift from this talented group of quilters,” Andrews said.

One2One Care provides a number of services for seniors who wish to remain at home. Caregivers assist with meal planning and preparation, and now offer delivery of fresh, locally sourced meals prepared by the culinary team at Lincoln Home. A number of options give seniors flexibility to order frozen meals, ala carte, or package deals depending on their individual needs.

Healthy food and good nutrition is paramount to maintaining overall health, mobility, and well being. Knowing loved ones are eating properly is a great comfort to family members. Contact Roxanne Andrews at 563-3038 or email at roxanne@lincoln-home.org. One2One Care is located at The Lincoln Home, 22 River Road, in Newcastle.

The Clamshell Quilters is a group of 25 – 30 members, who get together the second Monday of every month for fellowship, sewing and community service. The group services the Damariscotta and Boothbay areas. To learn more, contact Deb Boucher, 882-2402 or email at trosequilting@gmail.com.

