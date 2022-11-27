Residents of Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Edgecomb, Jefferson, Newcastle, Nobleboro, and South Bristol will soon have the opportunity to help Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service replace vital equipment by supporting its 2022 annual appeal.

“Providing high-quality care is always our top priority,” said Service Chief Nick Bryant. “This year’s donations will help us upgrade our equipment with newer technology or simply replace things that are wearing out.”

Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service is hoping to replace equipment including portable intravenous pumps, pediatric kits, which use special, child-sized, life-saving equipment, and upgrade to digital portable radios to improve communication with fire and law enforcement agencies.

“Each year we focus our annual appeal on equipment or services that will directly benefit the communities we serve,” Bryant said. “This equipment will help us maintain our high-quality care, and having the latest technology always helps us retain and recruit the best care providers.”

For more information, call Bryant at 563-7105.

