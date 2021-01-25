CLC and Boothbay Region YMCA Launch TV Series

On Friday, Jan. 29, a new television series called, “What’s Happening at the Y,” will air on LCTV. The CLC YMCA series will air on the last Friday of every month, and the Boothbay region YMCA series will air on the last Saturday of every month.

The series will be hosted by Jarod Wescott, the marketing director at the Boothbay Region and CLC YMCA. The segment will cover what’s been happening at the Y, what’s new, and what is coming up. It will also include an interview with one or more Y directors about what their department does at the Y and for the community.

This month’s guests for the CLC YMCA are Lisa Gilbride, director of racquet and paddle sports, and Georgia Ahlers, youth tennis coordinator. Gilbride and Ahlers will discuss their tennis backgrounds, and the impact that the sport is having on our youth within the community.

Boothbay Region YMCA’s guest is Steph Tucker, community outreach coordinator. Steph will talk about Boothbay Region YMCA’s community outreach initiatives, and how they make an impact in the Boothbay region community.

This new series enables the YMCA’s to share with Lincoln County all the hard work that goes into providing these community-serving initiatives, resources, and programs.

For information visit clcymca.org or boothbayregionymca.org.

