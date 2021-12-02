CLC Appeal to Fund Vital Safety Equipment December 2, 2021 at 9:57 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCLC Ambulance Picks Bristol Paramedic as New ChiefDamariscotta Hears Requests from CLC Ambulance, SkidomphaNewcastle Discusses $15,000 Request from CLC AmbulanceEdgecomb Discusses Future with CLC AmbulanceBristol Selectmen Discuss Increase in CLC Ambulance Request Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!