CLC Y Participates in USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program

Central Lincoln County YMCA at 525 Main St. in Damariscotta is pleased to announce its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals are available at no separate charge to all enrolled participants. The CLC YMCA does not discriminate against any participant because of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or age.

Child and Adult Care Food Program

Income Eligibility Guidelines

Effective from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022

Eligibility Scale for “FREE” Meals

Eligibility Scale For “Reduced-Price” Meals

Please Note: When determining income at the monthly level, please use the following criteria:

Weekly Income x 4.333 weeks; Bi-weekly Income x 2.15 weeks

For further information on participating centers and/or homes, contact the above institution, 563-9622.

The CLC YMCA is a key collaborative leader improving the quality of life for all by being the champion for youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

For information about any of the Y’s events or programs visit clcymca.org.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at: ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

