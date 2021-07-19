CLC YMCA Annual Fund Campaign Chairs

The Central Lincoln County YMCA is delighted to announce that Sally (Poole) Farrell and Ann Poole will serve as the 2021 Annual Fund Chairs, representing the extended Poole family, which has been using and supporting the YMCA for three generations.

The Pooles have participated in many YMCA programs, including summer camp, gymnastics, soccer, lacrosse, youth leadership; and they have served the Y on the board, as volunteers, and as employees.

“The opportunities at the Y have become some of my greatest accomplishments; they have changed and shaped me. I’ve learned the importance of being a well-rounded person, leader, and compassionate friend,” said Schuyler Farrell (Sally Pool Farrell’s daughter, 20).

Anyone can be as generous to the Y as the Poole family has been with the help of a donor who will match all donations to the Annual Fund (up to $10,000) through July 31.

Gifts to the Annual Fund will ensure that the community continues to thrive with healthy people, engaged youth, and socially responsible citizens.

Every penny of Annual Fund donations go back into the community making it possible for children, families, seniors, and neighbors to benefit from the Y programs and memberships regardless of their financial circumstances.

To donate: send a check to the CLC YMCA at PO Box 787, Damariscotta, ME 04543 or donate online at clcymca.org.

