CLC YMCA Basketball Courts Closed April 15-18

The Central Lincoln County YMCA’s basketball courts will be closed Monday, April 15 through Thursday, April 18.

During this closure, the Y will be painting pickleball lines on the gymnasium court to allow more players to play at once. Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America, and many people enjoy playing it at the Y. The CLC Y is offering many programs and camps for all levels of players, including those new to the sport.

For more information about pickleball programs, email Georgia Ahlers, the Y’s racquet and paddle director, at gahlers@clcymca.org.

The CLC YMCA’s mission is to strengthen the foundation of the community through programs, services, and relationships that build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. For more information or to read the newest program guide, go to clcymca.org.

