CLC YMCA Offering Opportunities to Meet New Year’s Goals

As New Year’s resolutions approach, Central Lincoln County YMCA will roll out several different challenges to help people meet their goals.

“The Y is a place people go to pursue health and fitness goals, so these challenges will help to kickstart momentum that will keep the ball rolling,” said Lauren Ober, CLC YMCA healthy living director. “Regular participation in all challenges will earn participants the chance to win prizes. The challenges we’re offering can fit anyone’s schedule.”

To sign up for any of the challenges, go to clcymca.org, or call 563-9622, or stop by the Welcome Center at 525 Main St. in Damariscotta.

• To lose weight: the Y is offering a one-month Learn & Burn weight loss challenge that will focus on weight loss, nutrition, and increasing strength, balance, and stamina for four weeks. The Learn & Burn challenge will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 3-31.

• To improve fitness: the Y is offering a one-month self-guided fitness challenge which includes a daily schedule with specific exercises that build in effort over time.

• To spend more time together as a family: the Y is offering a Family Bingo Card Challenge. Families will be encouraged to participate in various activities at the Y as a family to check off a square on their card. Once bingo is achieved, the family will be entered for a chance to win a prize.

• To build a routine: the Y is offering a check-in challenge which is accomplished by simply coming to the Y and checking in. The goal is to build a consistent routine to encourage healthy habits, whether it’s to take a class, workout in the fitness center, walk the track, or meet a friend for a card game in the lobby.

All challenges are open to members and nonmembers and more information can be found online at clcymca.org along with all other program and membership information.

