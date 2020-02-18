CLC YMCA to Host American Red Cross Blood Drive

The Central Lincoln County YMCA in Damariscotta will host an American Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs donated blood, but many do not consider how many donors it takes to keep hospitals stocked with blood that is safe and ready for when patients need it.

Only 38% of the population is able to donate and only 5% of those potential donors take the time to give blood.

Every time one donates blood, one could save the lives of three people — and the need for donated blood is constant and ongoing.

The blood drive will be held in the Y’s gymnasium, and all participants will receive food and refreshments.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are also welcome. One can make contact and secure a spot by signing up at rcblood.org/2RFw4ez.

The CLC YMCA is a key collaborative leader improving the quality of life for all by being the champion for youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. For information about any of the Y’s programs, visit clcymca.org.

