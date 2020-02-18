Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

CLC YMCA to Host American Red Cross Blood Drive

at

The Central Lincoln County YMCA in Damariscotta will host an American Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs donated blood, but many do not consider how many donors it takes to keep hospitals stocked with blood that is safe and ready for when patients need it.

Only 38% of the population is able to donate and only 5% of those potential donors take the time to give blood.

Every time one donates blood, one could save the lives of three people — and the need for donated blood is constant and ongoing.

The blood drive will be held in the Y’s gymnasium, and all participants will receive food and refreshments.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are also welcome. One can make contact and secure a spot by signing up at rcblood.org/2RFw4ez.

The CLC YMCA is a key collaborative leader improving the quality of life for all by being the champion for youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. For information about any of the Y’s programs, visit clcymca.org.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company