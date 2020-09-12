CLC YMCA Updates Safety Information

Central Lincoln County YMCA has continued to adapt to the Maine State guidelines to maintain operations safely. CLC YMCA has continued to provide child care services, summer camp, food drives, and free meal programs throughout the summer, and will be adapting to fall programming to ensure safety for everyone. This year’s fall programming includes many of the usual activities, as well as new programming to support families with varying school schedules. The following safety guidelines are in place:

Reservations are required. The Y is using a reservation system to limit the number of people in the building at one time. Currently, only ten people are allowed in the fitness center at a time and some equipment has been moved into the lobby area to ensure proper spacing of cardio equipment.

Masks are required at all times except during vigorous physical activity. During vigorous physical activity, guests must maintain a 14-foot distance from others.

Air flow is being optimized via the HVAC system. The CLC YMCA draws 20% of outside air through the HVAC system into the building to help dilute interior air. Air filters are being cleaned and changed on a regular maintenance schedule.

A minimum 6-foot distance is required at all times from others.

The Y is also enhancing cleaning and disinfection. Facilities staff is working continuously to disinfect all common touch points and to ensure equipment is being wiped down twice.

Senior hours are available daily from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in order to avoid cross traffic with the youth who will be in programming with us after school this fall.

