CLC Y’s Community Giving Tree Applications Available Now

The Central Lincoln County YMCA is accepting applications for families in need of gifts this holiday season. Those in need may pick up an application from the CLC YMCA or at clcymca.org.

The Y is working to add application pickup locations at local schools, churches, and town offices as it has in the past. The simple, confidential application form should be returned to the CLC Y, located at 525 Main St. in Damariscotta, by Saturday, Nov. 18.

For those community members looking to give back and brighten local children’s holidays, gift tags for the Y’s Community Giving Tree will be available Monday, Nov. 21 through Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Y and other locations within the community.

Community members and groups are invited to stop by the Y, choose tags off the tree, purchase the requested items, wrap them, and return them with the original tags to the Y by Saturday, Dec. 9.

For questions regarding the Community Giving Tree, email Karen-Ann Hagar-Smith at khagar@clcymca.org.

For information about any of the Y’s programs and events, go to clcymca.org.

