CLC Y’s ‘Community Giving Tree’

at

The Central Lincoln County YMCA is accepting applications for families in need of gifts this holiday season. Those in need may pick up an application from the CLC YMCA after Nov. 2. The Y is working to add local schools, churches, and town offices for application pick up locations. The simple, confidential application form should be returned to the CLC Y, located at 525 Main Street in Damariscotta, by Friday, Nov. 13.

Gift tags for the Y’s “Community Giving Tree” will be available Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Dec. 11 at the Y and other locations within the community. Community members and groups are invited to stop by the Y, choose tags off the tree, and purchase the requested items, wrap them, and return them with the original tags to the Y by Friday, Dec. 11.

For questions regarding the “Community Giving Tree,” contact Karen-Ann Hagar at 563-9622.

