Climate Activists on ‘Maine Challenge’ December 22, 2020 at 9:26 am 'Maine Challenge'You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories‘Maine Challenge’ on Maxmin Campaign‘Maine Challenge’ to Feature Sen. DowLincoln County Indivisible to Produce TV show‘Maine Challenge’ Upcoming EpisodeLCTV, Lincoln County Indivisible Air New Program Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!