New Hope Midcoast, the only domestic violence resource center serving Midcoast Maine, will hold a sale of new and gently used adult and children’s clothing featuring a fantastic array of items at fabulous prices from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Wiscasset Community Center.

Items will include pieces from Bohemian Rose, Citizen Maine Home, Eileen Fisher, In the Clover, Pitter Patter, Women of Substance, and many more designers and boutiques.

Shopping from 8-9 a.m. allows for first and best selection and requires a $40 VIP ticket available under News & Events at newhopemidcoast.org or by calling 691-5969.

Community shopping from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. is free and open to the public. Net proceeds benefit New Hope Midcoast’s comprehensive services for individuals affected by domestic abuse.

