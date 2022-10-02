Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Clothing Sale Benefits New Hope Midcoast Submitted article

at

A sale of new and gently used adult and childrens clothing on Saturday, Nov. 5 will help raise funds for New Hope Midcoast. (Photo courtesy New Hope Midcoast)

A sale of new and gently used adult and childrens clothing on Saturday, Nov. 5 will help raise funds for New Hope Midcoast. (Photo courtesy New Hope Midcoast)

New Hope Midcoast, the only domestic violence resource center serving Midcoast Maine, will hold a sale of new and gently used adult and children’s clothing featuring a fantastic array of items at fabulous prices from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Wiscasset Community Center.

Items will include pieces from Bohemian Rose, Citizen Maine Home, Eileen Fisher, In the Clover, Pitter Patter, Women of Substance, and many more designers and boutiques.

Shopping from 8-9 a.m. allows for first and best selection and requires a $40 VIP ticket available under News & Events at newhopemidcoast.org or by calling 691-5969.

Community shopping from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. is free and open to the public. Net proceeds benefit New Hope Midcoast’s comprehensive services for individuals affected by domestic abuse.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^