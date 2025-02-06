Coastal Kids Preschool Celebrates Groundhog Day

Coastal Kids Preschool celebrated Groundhog Day with its very own local celebrity, Tippy, an animal ambassador for the Chewonki Traveling Natural History Program. Although Tippy may not be a weather expert, she brought a living embodiment of animal adaptations to Coastal Kids Preschool.

Chewonki staff members led the preschoolers in various activities to explore these adaptations. They engaged in dress-up, animal impersonations, and even had live encounters with Tippy the groundhog, Ella the corn snake, and the remarkable supermom Annam the stick bug.

Everyone at Coastal Kids is grateful to Chewonki for the visit and is now more eager to observe the physical characteristics of animals and explore how these differences contribute to their survival in the wild.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

