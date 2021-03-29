Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens Seeks Volunteers for Community Build

Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is seeking volunteers to help construct a sculpture installation unlike any other.

While more details are yet to come, this series of mammoth sculptures made from recycled wood will underscore the gardens’ 2021 theme focusing on the Maine woods, from its history and ongoing importance to health, recreation, and the Pine Tree State’s economy.

Thomas Dambo, an internationally renowned sculpture artist from Copenhagen, Denmark, will lead the installation of these recycled-wood art sculptures. Dambo’s diverse and varied work can be found worldwide, telling a story of local community and of global connection.

“We’re really excited about this project,” said Daniel Ungier, vice president of guest experience and education. “Wherever he creates installations, Thomas’ art is rooted in bringing community members together and co-creating with salvaged materials sourced nearby. This promises to be a memorable experience for anyone who joins, and, as spring comes, a chance to work outdoors with new friends in a safe and fun environment.”

Volunteer shifts begin at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens April 1 and continue through May 28. Volunteers will be asked to do a variety of tasks that may include, but are not limited to, sorting or moving lumber, hammering pieces into place, and using power tools. Volunteers should be able to lift 30 pounds, hammer a straight nail, use a power drill or perhaps a jigsaw, and keep a flexible mindset while working on this project. While not required, some experience using power tools is a bonus, and a willingness to learn is essential.

“Working on this installation promises to be an incredible experience — a chance for community members to truly ‘make their mark’ at the gardens,” Ungier said. “When the project is done, volunteers will have contributed to a unique and whimsical project that will be at the gardens for years to come.”

Project training will occur at the beginning of a volunteer’s shift, and shifts will run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 1:30-4:30 p.m. each weekday. For more information, email Kelly Hamilton, volunteer engagement coordinator, at khamilton@mainegardens.org or call 633-8022.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

