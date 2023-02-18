Coastal Rivers is offering a nature-based after-school program for kids ages 6 to 11 during the month of March at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm. The program takes place daily from 3-5 p.m. in week-long sessions.

Kids will spend much of the time outdoors, exploring fields, forest, and wetlands with naturalists. Activities will include looking for animal tracks and signs, practicing using a map and compass, playing nature-inspired games, tapping maple trees, discovering things to eat in the wild, and working on art projects.

Coastal Rivers offers active and fun hands-on learning in a safe outdoor environment. The Nature Center is on a bus route from Great Salt Bay School and close to Route 1.

The cost per week is $80 or $60 for Coastal Rivers members and will be prorated for shorter weeks. Scholarships are available. Registration can be found online at coastalrivers.org/events.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs.

For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

