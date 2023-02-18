Advanced Search
Coastal Rivers After-School Program Features Nature Exploration Submitted article

at

Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm offers many opportunities for nature exploration and outdoor adventures. (Photo courtesy Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust)

Coastal Rivers is offering a nature-based after-school program for kids ages 6 to 11 during the month of March at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm. The program takes place daily from 3-5 p.m. in week-long sessions.

Kids will spend much of the time outdoors, exploring fields, forest, and wetlands with naturalists. Activities will include looking for animal tracks and signs, practicing using a map and compass, playing nature-inspired games, tapping maple trees, discovering things to eat in the wild, and working on art projects.

Coastal Rivers offers active and fun hands-on learning in a safe outdoor environment. The Nature Center is on a bus route from Great Salt Bay School and close to Route 1.

The cost per week is $80 or $60 for Coastal Rivers members and will be prorated for shorter weeks. Scholarships are available. Registration can be found online at coastalrivers.org/events.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs.

For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

