Coastal Rivers Announces Historic Conservation of 500-Acre Hart Woods

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust has announced the conservation of Hart Woods, a 500-acre expanse of ecologically rich forest and wetlands spanning the towns of Bremen and Bristol.

On March 30, property owner Eleanor Kinney sold 373 acres of land to Coastal Rivers at 40% below its appraised value, and donated a conservation easement on a neighboring 126 acres. The property consists of parcels she had purchased over many years with future conservation in mind.

According to Coastal Rivers Executive Director Steven Hufnagel, this project represents the most acreage conserved in a single transaction by the organization in its history. Together, the properties will create a new permanent home for multiple outdoor education programs and trails, while also protecting water resources and wildlife habitat.

“It can take years for a conservation organization like ours to knit together such a large and important natural area as Hart Woods, especially in this region,” Hufnagel said. “That’s why we are particularly grateful to Eleanor, who had the vision — and did the heavy lifting over decades — to assemble this spectacular and meaningful set of properties, and then donated so much value in them to us. We’re grateful for her hard work, her generosity, and her trust!”

Hart Woods represents one of the largest contiguous forest blocks remaining on this section of the Maine coast. The property is a mosaic of mature red oak, northern hardwood, and hemlock and white pine forests, punctuated by bedrock outcroppings and glacial erratics.

Crucially, the preserve protects over 65 acres of freshwater wetlands, including two large complexes that support the Pemaquid and Medomak River watersheds. These waters are vital for sea-run fish and diverse coastal ecosystems. According to data from The Nature Conservancy, the property rates highly for climate resilience, featuring a historic heron rookery and extensive beaver ponds that provide critical wildlife habitat.

“After years of acquiring land around my farm in Bremen, I am excited to see it permanently protected under the thoughtful stewardship of Coastal Rivers,” Kinney said. “It’s beautiful land with many exceptional features – expansive beaver ponds and dramatic granite cliffs, meandering creeks shaded by stately hemlocks and moss everywhere. Over time, my partner Steve and I have restored old trails and added new ones, discovering that with close to 700 acres, you can get wonderfully lost.

“In the last couple years, I embarked on the process of how best to share the land. First a home campus for Hearty Roots in 2024, and today Hart Woods is officially Coastal Rivers’ newest preserve,” Kinney said. “I look forward to many more years of walking the woods; only now, I hope to run into more of my neighbors.”

As Kinney noted, the project strengthens a unique partnership with the neighboring Hearty Roots program. In addition to expanding Coastal Rivers’ environmental education programs for youth and adults, Hart Woods will serve as a natural extension of Hearty Roots’ campus, providing a permanent landscape for nature-based youth programming focused on social-emotional wellness.

Beyond the acreage conserved and programs supported, this landmark project serves as a cornerstone of Coastal River’s broader Pemaquid Wild Pathways initiative. The object of the initiative is to create connected corridors of conserved land that will expand trail networks, keep local waters clean, and safeguard high-quality habitats across the Pemaquid Peninsula.

No designated parking yet exists at the preserve, so public access is limited at present. Coastal Rivers is currently fundraising to complete the conservation campaign, secure stewardship funding, and prepare the property for public use.

Plans include the development of a network of formal, marked hiking trails using as a foundation the several miles of woods roads and well-sited trails already in place on the property. The organization also plans to install a new trailhead and parking area on Fogler Road.

Coastal Rivers hopes to officially open the new trailhead for use in the summer of 2027.

This conservation success was supported by a diverse coalition of grant partners and other supporters, including Kinney’s bargain sale of the land and her conservation easement donation. In addition, Coastal Rivers received funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office for Coastal Management, awarded in 2024, and the Ram Island Conservation Fund of the Maine Community Foundation, along with generous private donations.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs.

For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

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