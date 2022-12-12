On Thursday, Dec. 15 from 3-4 p.m., Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust will host a family program all about fire building and campfire safety at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm, 110 Belvedere Road, Damariscotta.

Naturalist Angela DesVeaux will provide a brief overview of three main types of fires and what they are most useful for. Participants will build and light their own fires, and prepare an easy campfire recipe to enjoy along with hot cocoa.

The family program is designed for ages 6-11, though all ages are welcome. There is no cost to participate. Registration is required at coastalrivers.org/events.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs. For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or visit coastalrivers.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

