There are many interesting things going on in backyards and woodlots, even as things seem to stop growing or hide away for the winter. Trees, birds, and many animals, for example, have adapted to freezing temperatures in fascinating ways.

These topics and many more will be the subject of discussion during monthly online “fireside chats” with naturalist Sarah Gladu every third Wednesday through March, starting Nov. 16, from 3-4 p.m.

The programs are free of charge, thanks to member support, and will take place online using Zoom. To receive a link to join the meeting, participants must register online at coastalrivers.org/events.

This relaxed and unstructured program is for anyone who has nature observations to share or questions about topics in nature. Registrants are encouraged to submit photos to sgladu@coastalrivers.org to discuss during the program.

Gladu is director of education and community science at Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, where she has been running the education program since 2005. She has a master’s degree in environmental learning and leadership from the University of Minnesota, and has been teaching in the environmental education field for more than 30 years.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs. For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org, or visit coastalrivers.org.

