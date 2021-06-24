Coastal Rivers Offers Online Program on Protecting Water

Everyone lives in a watershed, or an area where water flows into a water body. This means everyone can help protect water quality. Water quality is critical for drinking water, recreational opportunities, land values, wildlife, and local economy.

From 6:30 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, Coastal Rivers will offer an online presentation on the basic concepts of protecting water in our towns and on private property, regardless of size or proximity to a body of water.

Presenter Sarah Gladu will introduce broad concepts such as infiltration and run-off, and talk more specifically about impervious surfaces, driveway and road impacts, septic system considerations, and lawn and garden management.

Gladu will also touch on shoreline regulations, best practices for buffer areas along drainage areas and water-ways, and threats to water quality such as invasive aquatic species.

This program is for homeowners, conservation committee members, municipal officials engaged in comprehensive planning processes, and anyone interested in protecting water quality.

Gladu is Director of Education and Citizen Science at Coastal Rivers. She is a LakeSmart evaluator and has provided Non-Point Source Protection for Municipal Officials (NEMO) trainings. Gladu also serves as a consultant for local municipalities in their comprehensive planning and related regulatory processes as they pertain to protecting water quality and natural resources at the municipal level.

This program is free of charge, thanks to member support. To join using Zoom, participants must register online at coastalrivers.org/events. The program will be recorded and shared with all who register, regardless of whether they are able to attend.

Coastal Rivers is a non-profit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs. For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or visit coastalrivers.org.

