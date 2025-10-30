Coastal Rivers Opens ADA Accessible Trail At Castner Brook Community Forest

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust is excited to announce the opening of a brand new 950-foot Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible trail at Castner Brook Community Forest in Damariscotta. Constructed this fall, the trail begins at Piper Mill Road and offers an inviting shaded pathway through the woods to Castner Brook.

The project was made possible with support from Athletic Brewing Co. through its Two for the Trails grant program, which contributes up to $2 million annually to protect, preserve, and maintain local trails.

Thanks to a family gift in 2024 that enabled Coastal Rivers to purchase three pieces of trail-building equipment, the organization can now do most of the work of creating accessible trails in house. The new equipment made it possible to build up a durable, firm-packed trail with very little disturbance to the area.

Coastal Rivers expects the Castner Brook Community Forest Trail system will provide year-round recreational opportunities for a wide range of users, from walkers and strollers to wheelchair users and, eventually, mountain bikers.

Coastal Rivers has also applied for Maine Trails Program funding to construct a bridge over Castner Brook, which will open up access to the mountain bike trail system on the other side. Local trail advocates, including the 6 Rivers chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association, have supported the trail-building efforts and ongoing maintenance.

“This project was identified as a priority in response to strong community interest,” said Deputy Director Katie Beaver. “Residents have consistently expressed a desire for local mountain bike trails. We’re thrilled to provide close-to-downtown, year-round recreation options for everyone in the community.”

Trail info and a map are available at coastalrivers.org/trails/castner-brook. Coastal Rivers invites walkers, strollers, and wheelchair users to enjoy the 950-foot trail this fall, with mountain bikers welcomed once the bridge is completed.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs.

For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

