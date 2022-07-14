Coastal Rivers’ Camp Mummichog opened Tuesday, July 5, but the work of preparing for a summer of camp begins much sooner. Four new camp counselors and one returning camp instructor benefitted from a full week of training as they learned the ins and outs of supporting campers in nature exploration.

New counselors include high school students Elliott Chapman, of Newcastle, Kendra Gladu, of Waldoboro, Jonas Stepanauskas, of Nobleboro, and Jaya Valentin-Chase, of Newcastle and Massachusetts. All four attended Camp Mummichog as campers. Jake Galluzzo, of South Bristol and South Carolina, is returning to Camp Mummichog this year as a camp instructor.

Coastal Rivers Education Assistant Angela DesVeaux is now camp director, taking over leadership this year from education director Sarah Gladu, who first launched Camp Mummichog in 2006.

According to DesVeaux, camp counselors are learning “the art of teaching.” In addition to gaining familiarity with ecological concepts and commonly encountered plant and animal species, they are learning to lead nature walks and encourage safe exploration. They are developing their own lesson plans and curriculum and going over how to handle any emergencies that may arise.

In May, counselors participated in a full weekend of Wilderness First Aid training along with other Coastal Rivers staff.

Camp Mummichog offers nature education in many forms: hands-on exploration, physical activity, art, music, writing, games, field trips, and more. Campers explore the forests, marshes and fields of Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm and take field trips to nearby preserves.

Offered from Tuesday, July 5 through Friday, Aug. 19, camp sessions are either four or five days long. Each week focuses on a different theme and is geared toward a specific age group. There is also a counselor-in-training program for youth ages 12 and over. More information about Camp Mummichog may be found online at coastalrivers.org/events-programs/camp-mummichog.

Coastal Rivers is a non-profit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs. For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or visit coastalrivers.org.

