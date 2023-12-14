Coastal Senior College Winter Term Registration Opens Jan. 4

On Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, online registration begins for a new term at Coastal Senior College, which serves residents in Lincoln and Knox counties.

Full descriptions of course content and instructor biographies can be found at coastalseniorcollege.org.

Courses begin in mid-January and are generally six to eight weeks long, held during the daytime hours Tuesday through Friday. Most of the winter courses are on Zoom. In the spring and fall terms, many are held in person at various libraries and other public buildings, churches, and retirement facilities in the area.

Coastal Senior College is an independent nonprofit organization, and the faculty and committee members are all volunteers, keeping fees low. Annual membership is $25. Courses are $35 each. The friendships formed are priceless.

On Mondays when the longer classes are not scheduled, members can participate, at no cost, in a variety of activities: walks in the spring and fall, a lunchtime lecture series in winter, and interest groups throughout the year.

In addition, members of one senior college can register for courses at any one of 16 other regional senior colleges throughout the state of Maine.

For more information, go to coastalseniorcollege.org.

