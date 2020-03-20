Community Garden Plots at Morris Farm Trust

For going on two decades, the Morris Farm has made garden space for those in the local community to “grow their own.” The Margaret Ellis Community Garden was named in honor of one of the founding members of the Morris Farm.

Visible directly adjacent to Route 27, in Wiscasset, the community garden has plots split into 10-by-20-foot sections for people to rent for the season. The beds are tilled and prepared for the growing season to come. Gardeners are welcome to grow whatever vegetables, flowers, or herbs they desire. Water is nearby and hoses are made available. No-till garden plots are available upon request.

Rent for the season is $45.00 for one bed and Morris Farm Trust members receive 10% off. Plots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, please call 882-4080 or email info@morrisfarm.org.

The Morris Farm Trust is a member-supported nonprofit educational farm located at 156 Gardiner Road in Wiscasset and the home of the Margaret Ellis Community Garden, the Wiscasset Primary School garden, and a University of Maine demonstration garden. The farm hosts a variety of educational programs and community events plus a summer day camp for children ages 5-11. It is open to the public seven days a week from sunrise to sunset.

