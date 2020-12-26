Community Giving Tree Success

The Central Lincoln County YMCA supported nearly twice the amount of families this year, than in 2019, with its annual Community Tree of Giving.

The CLC YMCA collaborated with community businesses, organizations, and individuals to raise $2,000 In donations. A total of 120 families and 308 children were provided with gifts from the Community Tree of Giving, and 102 packages of food were delivered to families in Lincoln County.

“Thanks to our amazing volunteers and community partners we were able to make these holiday food bags possible. In partnership with First Wealth Management, Colby & Gale and Main Street Grocery, our Y Teen Leaders Club worked to assemble 102 packages of food for our local families in need along with community volunteers. Special thanks to Madison Hughes, Gracie Brodeur, Paul and Liz Hayford, Y Teens, and staff member Schuyler Farrell. This was an awesome collaborative effort!” said Karen-Ann Hagar, Director of Outreach and Community Navigation at the CLC YMCA.

For information about events or programs at the CLC YMCA, visit clcymca.org.

