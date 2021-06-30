Every year, on the Saturday after Labor Day, over 100 volunteers from Lincoln County and beyond come together in teams to work on home repair projects at 10 to 15 of our neighbors’ homes.

The Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP) is seeking volunteers for this year’s Community Cares Day, which will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

In previous years, Community Cares Day work crews have built handicap access ramps, steps and stairs, replaced windows and doors, painted and cleaned up, repaired roofs, and more. Some projects involve electrical, plumbing, or insulation work. Homeowners are invited to participate as they are able.

CHIP welcomes volunteers of all skill levels for this day of service and invites all participants to contribute at his or her own level of comfort. Tasks range from operating power tools to raking the yard and planting flowers. Another group of volunteers helps provide a sandwich lunch for each Community Cares Day team.

To volunteer, register online at chipinc.org/volunteer.

Since 1984, CHIP has been fulfilling its mission of “neighbors helping neighbors keep their homes safe, warm and dry” by providing services for Lincoln County homeowners who are not able to do so themselves because of illness, disability or financial need. These repairs are undertaken by volunteers and professionals at no cost to the homeowner.

During the winter months, CHIP also provides limited emergency deliveries of heating oil and firewood to those in need.

CHIP services are available to homeowners in the towns of Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Jefferson, Newcastle, Nobleboro, Somerville, South Bristol, Waldoboro, and Whitefield.

Anyone wishing to inquire about home repairs, for themselves or someone they know, may call CHIP at 677-3450.

CHIP’s work is supported by grants, contributions from municipalities, and the generosity of local businesses and individual donors. Tax deductible donations may be made online at chipinc.org or mailed to P.O. Box 6, Newcastle 04543.

