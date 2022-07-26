Community Invited to Shellfish Discussion at the Darling Marine Center Submitted article July 26, 2022 at 3:42 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSummer Marine Ecology Research Opportunity for High School StudentsMarine Ecology Research Opportunity for HS StudentsMarine Center Invites Harvesters to Take Part in Shellfish ProjectStudent-Led Community Science Program Supports Shellfish ManagementLunch and Learn with Heather Leslie Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!