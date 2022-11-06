The Central Lincoln County YMCA is once again collaborating with community businesses, organizations, and individuals to organize the Tree of Giving, which is designed to help families fulfill needs of their children this Christmas.

For those seeking assistance for their family this year, applications are still available, but must be submitted before Monday, Nov. 14.

Completed applications should be mailed or brought to: CLC YMCA, Att.: Karen-Ann Hagar-Smith, P.O. Box 787, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Once the applications are processed, community members can select gift tags at the Y and other locations within the community beginning Friday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Dec. 9. Community members and groups are invited to stop by the Y, choose tags off the tree, purchase the requested items, wrap them, and return them with the original tags to the Y by Saturday, Dec. 10.

For questions regarding the Community Giving Tree, contact Karen-Ann Hagar-Smith at 563-9622.

For more information on CLC Y events, visit clcymca.org, or call 563-9622.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

