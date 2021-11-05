Community Tree of Giving Applications Due Nov. 19

Central Lincoln County YMCA is once again collaborating with community businesses, organizations and individuals to organize the Tree of Giving, which is designed to help families fulfill needs of their children this Christmas.

For those seeking assistance for their family this year, applications are still available but must be submitted before the fast-approaching due date of Friday, Nov. 19. Applications are available at community schools, town offices, food pantries, churches and the CLC YMCA (also available online).

Completed applications should be mailed or brought to the CLC YMCA, Attn: Karen-Ann Hagar, P.O. Box 787, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Once applications are processed, community members can select gift tags at the Y and other locations within the community from Nov. 24 through Dec. 10. Community members and groups are invited to stop by the Y, choose tags off the tree, purchase the requested items, wrap them, and return them with the original tags to the Y by Dec. 10.

For questions regarding the Community Giving Tree, contact Karen-Ann Hagar at 563-9622 or khagar@clcymca.org.

For information about any of the Y’s programs and events, visit clcymca.org.

