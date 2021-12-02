Community Tree of Giving Gifts Due Dec. 10

The Central Lincoln County YMCA is once again collaborating with community businesses, organizations, and individuals to organize the Tree of Giving, which is designed to help families fulfill needs of their children this Christmas.

Locations for Giving Tree tags include Mia’s Shear Perfection Salon, William J. Whitney D.D.S., Supplies Unlimited, Louis Doe Home Center, Dee’s Variety, The Harbor Room, Blush Boutique, Lavish Hair Salon, Revive Salon & Skin Care, Mail It 4 U, and the YMCA welcome center. For an updated list of locations, go to clcymca.org.

Those community members who selected a tag from the Giving Tree should return their wrapped gift (with tag attached to package) by Thursday, Dec. 10.

For questions regarding the Community Giving Tree, call Karen-Ann Hagar at 563-9622 or email khagar@clcymca.org.

The CLC YMCA is a key collaborative leader improving the quality of life for all by being the champion for youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. For information about any of the Y’s programs and events, go to clcymca.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

