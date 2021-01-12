Conservancy Accepts Conservation Easement in Waldoboro

On Dec. 23, Midcoast Conservancy accepted a conservation easement on 49 acres of land, owned by Jim Doble in Waldoboro. The property, near Clarry Hill Preserve, connects to several conservation easements, and the protected land totals to nearly 700 acres for wildlife habitat, clean air, and water filtration.

Doble says, “I’ve been thinking about conserving this land for a long time. I want to protect the trees and environment, and it is important to me to keep this land intact. I’ve enjoyed it for nearly 40 years, and want future generations to be able to enjoy it, too.”

The property will remain in private ownership. Doble requests that the conversation easement include public access on trails that will be developed on the protected property.

Chris Schorn, Midcoast Conservancy Senior Land Steward, says, “This property protects valuable wildlife habitat, preserves the scenic nature of the landscape, and has good potential for recreational trails. We are grateful for the generosity and foresight of private landowners like Jim who want to share the special places they cherish.”

Anna Fiedler, Midcoast Conservancy Land Protection Specialist, says, “It is an honor to support this next step in the vision for connected protected land stretching from Clarry Hill to Medomak Pond – one which is made possible by land owners in the area who hold this vision close to their hearts.”

