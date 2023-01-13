Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District’s 2023 Spring Plant Sale catalog is now available in print and online.

Plants are available for pre-order, either online or by mail through Tuesday, April 18. This year curbside pick-up of plant orders is available on Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, and “Cash and Carry” on Saturday, May 13. Quantities are limited so order early, and often, for the best selection!

This annual spring fundraiser provides more than 180 varieties to choose from including bareroot fruit trees and berries for the home orchard and garden; native conifers, deciduous trees, shrubs and vines for conservation, wildlife, and landscape enhancement; and native, organic, Maine-grown perennials and herbs in one-gallon pots for pollinators.

The plant list includes new varieties in all categories as well as tried and true favorites.

As always, the print catalog offers descriptions of the plants and cultural requirements to aid in choosing the right plant for the right place. Plant care fact sheets and additional information, including plant images, may be found on the newly updated online store and website.

The proceeds of this fundraiser support the district’s youth and adult conservation programs throughout the year.

Volunteers are needed to help pack orders and distribute to customers. Volunteers receive some perks as a thank you for helping. To express interest, please contact louisa@knox-lincoln.org.

Don’t wait to place an order. To download a catalog, or shop online, go to knox-lincoln.org/spring-plant-sale; call 596-2040, or email julie@knox-lincoln.org to receive a catalog by mail.

