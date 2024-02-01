Conservation District Announces Annual Spring Plant Sale Fundraiser

Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District’s 2024 Spring Plant Sale Catalog is now available in print and online.

Plants are available for pre-order, either online or by mail through Tuesday, April 16. Curbside pick-up of orders is available on Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11, and “Cash and Carry” on Saturday, May 11, at Union Fairgrounds. Quantities are limited so order early for the best selection.

This annual spring fundraiser provides more than 180 varieties to choose from: bareroot fruit trees and berries for the home orchard and garden; native conifers, deciduous trees, shrubs and vines for conservation, wildlife, and landscape enhancement; and native, organic, Maine-grown perennials and herbs in one gallon pots for pollinators.

The plant list includes new varieties in all categories and returning favorites. As always, the print catalog offers descriptions of the plants and cultural requirements to aid in choosing the right plant for the right place. Plant care fact sheets are available on the conservation district’s website.

The proceeds of this fundraiser support the district’s youth and adult conservation programs throughout the year.

Volunteers are needed to help pack orders and distribute to customers. Volunteers receive some perks as a thank you for helping with this fundraiser. If interested, please contact louisa@knox-lincoln.org.

Don’t wait to place an order. Go to knox-lincoln.org/spring-plant-sale to download a catalog or to shop online. Call 596-2040 or email julie@knox-lincoln.org to receive a catalog by U.S. mail.

