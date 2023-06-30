Conservation District Announces K-6 Poster Contest Awards

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District is pleased to announce the winners of the district’s annual conservation poster contest. This program is part of the National Association of Conservation Districts’ contest, which each year sets a national stewardship theme.

Louisa Crane, KLSWCD program coordinator, provided resources for this year’s theme, “Watersheds — One Water” to 47 classrooms in grades K-6 throughout Knox and Lincoln counties.

This year’s judges, Irene Flynn, Sue Mello, and B.J. Dobson, evaluated posters on content, visual effectiveness, originality, and universal appeal to select the winners.

The following three grade-category winners will be entered into the state competition for their strong conservation message, visual effectiveness, and originality. Each of these students received a $25 gift certificate to Sherman’s Maine Coast Bookshop.

K-1 category: Luna Rose Ryan, Chewonki Elementary and Middle School

2-3 category: Rory Levesque, Chewonki Elementary and Middle School

4-6 category: Sydney Boggs, Warren Community School

The judges also selected three honorable mentions, an elevated recognition for class winners that truly stood out but did not get selected as overall category winners:

K-1 category, honorable mention: Bristol Wilcox, Union Elementary School

2-3 category, honorable mention: Oakley Ausplund, Ash Point Community School

4-6 category, honorable mention: Liza Esancy, Union Elementary School

Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District congratulates all the winners and commends all the students for their efforts. For the complete list of winners and pictures of category winners, go to knox-lincoln.org/2023-poster-contest-results.

For more information about district youth programs, email Crane at louisa@knox-lincoln.org or call 596-2040.

