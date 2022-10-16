Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District is excited to announce a new fundraiser – – native wildflower seeds. October is the perfect month to sow wildflower seeds for spring growth.

Whether seeding a small space garden, filling in a side yard, or planting across acres of land, wildflowers are an easy-to-grow solution and supportive of pollinators.

Three seed mixes in one-ounce packages are available.

New England wildflower & grasses mix

The native wildflowers and some grasses provide a gorgeous display of color from spring to fall. Designed for upland sites with well-drained soils and full sun to semi-shaded areas; ideal for attracting butterflies and hummingbirds.

New England annual & perennial mix

This seed mix offers plants that will be showy the second year and beyond, changing color and texture as they mature. Designed for upland sites and meadows; ideal for attracting native pollinators.

Butterfly & hummingbird mix

Designed specifically to attract hummingbirds, butterflies, and other native pollinators, this seed mix is best for upland sites and meadows.

For a list of plants included in seed mixes and to purchase seeds, go to knox-lincoln.org/wildflower-seed-sale. Orders can be picked up at the district office located at 893 West St. (Route 90), Rockport or mailed for an additional fee to cover postage.

Seed mixes are for sale until supplies last.

For more information, please email info@knox-lincoln.org or call 596-2040.

