Conservation Easement Paves Way for Accessible Trail Along the Damariscotta River

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust is a significant step closer to bringing the community’s vision of a fully accessible, mile-long trail connecting Round Top Farm to Salt Bay Farm in Damariscotta to fruition, thanks to the update of a conservation easement owned by Laura and Vanessa Shields-Haas in early November.

After more than 25 years of dreaming and planning, permanent legal access is now in place along the entire route of the planned trail.

Trail construction is taking place in three phases, the first of which was completed in 2018. That original section of trail begins at Coastal Rivers’ Round Top Farm and crosses its Pete Noyes Preserve to Whaleback Shell Midden State Historic Site, stretching a third of a mile.

The accessible trail’s gentle grade, 8-foot width, and firm stone dust surface make it suitable for wheelchairs, strollers, and bicycles, as well as those on foot. Coastal Rivers’ addition of a crosswalk and a section of sidewalk connecting the trail to Great Salt Bay Community School makes it possible for students to safely cross Main Street to reach the shell middens, Damariscotta Farmers Market, and Round Top Farm.

In October of this year, thanks to a grant from Bangor Savings Bank, Coastal Rivers completed an additional section of accessible trail going the opposite direction, connecting the Round Top campus to the east end of Church Street across from Sullivan Tire.

The final phase of trail construction will pick up from the existing accessible trail at Whaleback Shell Midden State Historic Site, owned by the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands, and extend north along the upper Damariscotta River to Coastal Rivers’ Salt Bay Farm on Belvedere Road. Along the way, it crosses seven additional properties and passes underneath Route 1.

Legal permission for public access had previously been granted by the owners of four of those properties – Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, and Riverwalk Condominiums.

Last spring, Coastal Rivers obtained a license from the Maine Department of Transportation for the trail to pass underneath Route 1 at the bridge. This past June, the organization purchased a fifth property and received the sixth as a gift from what is now MaineHealth.

Now, with the Shields-Haas’ amended conservation easement allowing permanent public access for the trail along one edge of their property, the stage is set for the third, and largest, phase of the accessible River Trail construction.

“We’re thrilled to play a small role in facilitating access for the community,” said Vanessa Shields-Haas.

“We can’t wait to be able ride our bikes into town!” Laura Shields-Haas said.

The final hurdle before trail construction begins will be to raise funds.

“The accessible trail is heavily engineered, built to withstand heavy use over many years,” said Coastal Rivers Executive Director Steven Hufnagel. “The route includes multiple bridges in addition to the underpass below Route 1. We’re extremely grateful to the partners and supporters who have gotten us to this point. We anticipate being able to start construction in the summer of 2026 once fundraising is complete, and it will take broad community participation to reach that goal.”

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs.

For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

