Copies of the Pemaquid Messenger Sought for Digitization Project

Old Bristol Historical Society is pleased to announce a private donor who wishes to remain anonymous has stepped forward to fund the Pemaquid Messenger newspaper digitization project. The Messenger was published in Pemaquid Falls between 1886 and 1897 and preserves historical information not found anywhere else. Existing copies are in very fragile condition and will soon be lost if they’re not preserved in digital form.

Services will be provided by Advantage Archives in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and will cost approximately $5,000. Advantage Archives has digitized a number of collections in Maine, including the archives of The Lincoln County News and the historic archives of the Skidompha Public Library, both of which can be accessed and searched by the public.

Old Bristol Historical Society, Maine Historical Society, and the South Bristol Historical Society have collectively gathered 407 complete issues out of 552 that were released before the paper ceased publication. They also have portions of 44 more.

The target date to send out this project is May 1. Upon completion, the collection will be accessible to the public online for free.

A list of the missing and incomplete issues follows in the hope that some may be located for the digitization project. All issues loaned for the project will be returned to the lenders.

Anyone with any copies of any of the following is encouraged to contact Belinda Osier at 653-6685 or email oldbristolhistoricalsociety03@gmail.com.

1886: July 7, 21

1887: July 27

1888: May 17

1889: June 27

1890: Oct. 23, Nov. 20

1891: March 12, 26; July 16, July 23; Sept. 3, Nov. 19, Dec. 24

1892: March 10; April 28; June 30

1893: April 6; May 4, 18; June 8; Aug. 24, 31; Sept. 21, 28; Oct. 5, 19; Nov. 2, 16, 30; Dec. 21, 28

1894: Jan. 11, 18; Feb. 22; March 1; April 26; May 17, 31; June 7, 14; July 5, 26; Aug. 2; Sept. 13; Nov. 1; Dec. 20, 27

1895: March 7-April 25; May 2, 9, 23, 30; June 6, 20, 27; July 11, Aug. 1, 21, 29, Nov. 7; Dec. 5, 12

1896: Jan. 9-Feb. 27; March 12; April 2, 9, 16, 23, 30; May 7, 21, 28, June 4-July 30, Aug. 20-Dec. 31

1897: Jan 7-March 11, March 25

