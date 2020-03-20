County Commissioners Take Steps to Protect Employees, Constituents

In response to the spread of COVID-19 and confirmed cases within Lincoln County, the county commissioners have taken steps to protect employees and constituents. Effective Tuesday, March 17, the county courthouse offices will remain operational, but in-person access will be restricted. These restrictions will be in place until further notice.

The offices affected are the probate court and registry office, the district attorney’s office, the registry of deeds, and the administrative offices. Employees will continue to process mail and online filings and answer phones. A drop box is available to visitors at the front entrance for any in-person deliveries.

Calls, emails, and electronic filing will still be allowed at the Lincoln County Probate Court. The phone number for the probate office is 882-7392. Further contact information is available at lincolncountymaine.me and electronic access to probate records can be found at maineprobate.net.

Members of the public having business with the district attorney’s office in Wiscasset should call in advance. The phone number for the district attorney’s office is 882-7312. Further contact information is available at lincolncountymaine.me/district-attorney.

The Lincoln County Registry of Deeds is closed to the general public, but is accepting electronic recordings. The registry also has a drop box for paper recordings. The phone number for the registry is 882-7431. Further contact information is available at lincolncountymaine.me and electronic records can be found at lincolncountymaine.me/deeds.

The Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency will be operating the emergency operations center on a virtual platform accessible to all local emergency management agency directors and all Lincoln County public safety agencies. Lincoln County EMA can be reached at 882-7559.

The Superior and District Court clerk’s office remains accessible to the public. Visitors are instructed to leave bags and purses in their vehicles to limit courthouse security’s exposure to personal belongings. They can be reached at 882-7517.

Access to the Lincoln County Regional Communications Center and the sheriff’s office is restricted to employees only.

The Lincoln County Regional Planning Office staff will work remotely until further notice. Contact information is available at lcrpc.org.

Lincoln County Recycling will continue to collect materials at local transfer stations. Access to the county recycling facility is restricted to employees only.

The county commissioners and county staff encourage members of the public to follow guidelines laid out in the governor’s civil emergency proclamation to protect themselves and to practice strict social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the disease. Regular updates on the state of the disease can be found at the websites of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county apologizes for any inconvenience these measures may cause and thanks the community for its support in helping to keep county staff healthy through this challenging time. County officials look forward to returning to normal operations in the near future.

