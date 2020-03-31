County EMA Collecting Information about COVID-19 Resources

In an effort to provide one-stop shopping for anyone seeking local resources and information, the Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency’s emergency operations center has created a webpage where groups and organizations in Lincoln County can submit this information to be shared.

This webpage, lincolncountymaine.me/covid-19, is available to any organization in Lincoln County that is providing a resource or information directly relating to COVID-19.

Lincoln County EMA asks any group or organization that is supporting the residents of Lincoln County in any way, or is sharing information for the public, to also submit the information to the agency.

Submit links or information to Carrie Kipfer at ckipfer@lincounty.me or 882-6311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

