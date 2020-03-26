County Requests Donations of Personal Protective Equipment

The Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency’s emergency operations center, on Wednesday, March 25, issued a request for new, unused personal protective equipment to assist front-line emergency medical services, fire department, and law enforcement personnel; health care providers; and health care facilities responding to COVID-19.

Needed supplies include: N95 masks (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health-approved equivalent or similar), surgical protective masks, nitrile gloves, eye protection, face shields, disposable protective gowns or suits, disposable shoe covers, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes or sprays.

“Lincoln County residents can help our first responders fight the coronavirus by donating (personal protective equipment) that they may have in their home or business,” Lincoln County EMA Director Casey Stevens said. “These additional supplies will help supplement a depleted stock that is essential in protecting our front-line workforce and our communities.”

First responders are doing their best to conserve supplies, but unless the stock is replenished, they will run out. While manufacturers do their best to catch up to the demand on personal protective equipment, individuals, corporations, and community groups can contribute their medical supplies to help protect workers who are trying to keep the community safe.

Donations of personal protective equipment can be made at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 32 High St., Wiscasset. Drop-offs will be accepted on the front steps of the courthouse by the handicapped-accessible entrance. The collection bin will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

“All first responders in Lincoln County are protecting our communities from this spreading virus. Many are volunteers and are risking their own health to help out their neighbors. We can do our part by sharing unused resources with them during this crucial time,” Lincoln County Administrator Carrie Kipfer said. “We welcome donations of any size – no donation is too small – if you have an extra box of gloves or a couple of masks, it all helps.”

The county asks anyone with a large quantity to donate to call 504-1949 and speak to Ken Desmond to coordinate a drop-off or pickup.

Residents should continue to follow guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for social distancing and staying home. For the most up-to-date information, go to bit.ly/3ajwIpa.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

