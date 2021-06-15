COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Waldoboro

LincolnHealth will return to Waldoboro on Thursday, June 17 to deliver final doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to those who attended a May 27 clinic and to offer first doses to anyone age 12 and up.

The clinic is slated for 2-6 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Soule-Shuman Memorial Post 4525, on Mill Street. All required forms will be available at the clinic. Children age 12-18 must have parental consent, which can be obtained by phone or in person.

Plans for future community clinics are being evaluated and will be announced on social media. For updates, follow LincolnHealth on Facebook.

